Eritrea: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya

Article 2 ፡- Freedom from Discrimination
ዓንቀጽ 2፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኣድልዎ (ኣፈላላይ)
Article 3፡- Right to Life, Liberty, Personal Security
ዓንቀጽ 3፡- መሰል ህይወት፡ ሓርነት፡ ግላዊ ውሕስነት
Article 4፡- Freedom from Slavery
ዓንቀጽ 4፡- ሓርነት ካብ ጊልያነት
Article 5፡- Freedom from Torture, Degrading Treatment
ዓንቀጽ 5፡- ሓርነት ካብ ምስቓይ፡ ኣዋራዲ ኣተሓሕዛ
Article 6 ፡- Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law
ዓንቀጽ 6፡- ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ መሰል ከም ሰብ ተፈላጥነት
Article 7፡- Right to Equality before the Law
ዓንቀጽ 7፡- መሰል ማዕርነት ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ
Article 8፡- Right to Remedy by Competent Tribunal
ዓንቀጽ 8፡- መሰል ካሕሳ ብ ብቑዕ ቤት ፍርዲ
Article 9፡- Freedom from Arbitrary Arrest, Exile
ዓንቀጽ 9፡- ሓርነት ካብ ሃውራዊ ማእሰርቲ፡ ካብ ማሕዩር
Article 10፡- Right to a Fair Public Hearing
ዓንቀጽ 10፡- መሰል ኣድልዎ ዘይብሉ ህዝባዊ መጋብኣያ
Article 11፡- Right to be considered innocent until proven Guilty
ዓንቀጽ 11፡- ቤት ፍርዲ ገበነኛ`ዩ ክሳብ ዝብል ንጹህ ናይ ምዃን መሰል
Article 12፡- Freedom from Interference with Privacy, Family, Home and Correspondence
ዓንቀጽ 12፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኢድ ኣእታውነት ኣብ ብሑትነት፡ ስድራ ቤት፡ ቤትን ምጽሕሓፍን
Article 13፡- Right to Free Movement in and out of the Country
ዓንቀጽ 13፡- ኣብን ካብ ሃገር ወጻእን መሰል ናጻ ምንቅስቓስ
Article 14፡- Right to Asylum in other Countries from Persecution
ዓንቀጽ 14፡- ካብ ስቅያት መሰል ዑቕባ ኣብ ካልእ ሃገራት
Article 15፡- Right to a Nationality and Freedom to Change It
ዓንቀጽ 15፡- መሰል ዘግነትን ናይ ምቕያር ሓርነትን
Article 16፡- Right to Marriage and Family
ዓንቀጽ 16፡- መሰል መርዓን ስድራ ቤትን
Article 17፡- Right to own Property
ዓንቀጽ 17፡- መሰል ምውናን ንብረት
Article 18፡- Freedom of Belief and Religion
ዓንቀጽ 18፡- መሰል እምነትን ሃይማኖትን
Article 19፡- Freedom of Opinion and Information
ዓንቀጽ 19፡- ሓርነት ርእይቶን ሓበሬታን
Article 20፡- Right of Peaceful Assembly and Association
ዓንቀጽ 20፡- መሰል ሰላማዊ ባይቶን ማሕበርን
Article 21፡- Right to Participate in Government and in Free Elections
ዓንቀጽ 21፡- ኣብ መንግስትን ናጻ ምርጫታትን ናይ ምስታፍ መሰል
Article 22፡- Right to Social Security
ዓንቀጽ 22፡- መሰል ማሕበራዊ ውሕስነት
Article 23፡- Right to Desirable Work and to join Trade Unions
ዓንቀጽ 23፡- መሰል ንተደላዪ ስራሕን ተሳትፎ ማሕበር ሞያን
Article 24፡- Right to Rest and Leisure
ዓንቀጽ 24፡- መሰል ጊዜ ዕረፍትን ምዝናይን
Article 25፡- Right to Adequate Living Standard
ዓንቀጽ 25፡- መሰል ብቑዕ ደረጃ መነባብሮ
Article 26፡- Right to Education
ዓንቀጽ 26፡- መሰል ትምህርቲ
Article 27፡- Right to Participate in the Cultural Life of Community
ዓንቀጽ 27፡- መሰል ተሳትፎ ኣብ ባህላዊ ህይወት ማሕበረሰብ
Article 28፡- Right to Social Order assuring Human Rights
ዓንቀጽ 28፡- መሰል ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ዘረጋግጽ ማሕበራዊ ስርዓት
Article 29፡- Community Duties essential to Free and Full Development
ዓንቀጽ 29፡- ንናጻን ምሉእን ምዕባለ ኣድለይቲ ዝኾኑ ማሕበረሰባዊ ሓላፍነታት
Article 30፡- Freedom from State or Personal Interference in the above Rightsነ
ዓንቀጽ 30፡- ኣብዞም ላዕለዎት መሰላት ሓርነት ካብ መንግስታውን ግላውን ኢድ- ምትእትታው