ኣንታ ባሕሪ (ሰምሃር ገብረስላሴ) / ኣንታ ሎሚ'ኸ (ጩራ ባንድ)

ኣንታ ባሕሪ

 

ክንደይ ሳዕ'ሞ ምሳኻ ከማርር ባሕሪ

በዚሑ'ንድዩ ካብ ዓሚ ቅድሚ ዓሚ

ካን ከም ንግደት ኣብ ዓዓመቱ

ዕሽር ከተትርፍ ሓሪኻ ሸሸዊቱ

 

ናበይ'ዩኸ ዝሽረበካ ኣባና በጺሑ

ሰማያዊ ርግኣትካ ዘየሰኒየና ራህሪሁ

እኳ'ዶ ንዓናስ ኣይትርኢን ብድንጋጸ

ሕሰምናን ዕርቃንናን ኣብ ቅድሜኻ እናተገልጸ

 

ኣይ ካብ ሰናይ ጓሳ ኣይ ካብ ጠዋሪ ስድራ

ናይ ሕሰማት ሕሰም ቀዳሞት ምስክራ

ንዓናስ ክንዲ ተሳሊ መሊስካ ተጥቅዕ

ጽንተትና ከይኣክል ንዕሽር ክንበቅዕ?

 
