ምስጋና ካብ ስድራቤት ብምኽንያት ዕረፍቲ ኣቦይ ተስፋጊዮርጊስ ብዓታይ



ብምኽንያት ዕረፍቲ ኣዚና እነፍቅሮን እነኽብሮን ኣቦና ኣቦይ ተስፋግዮርጊስ በዓታይ፡  ብኣካል ኣብ ቤትና መጺእኩም፡ ከምኡ’ውን ብዝተፋላለየ መንገዲ ናይ ሓዘንና ተኻፈልቲ ብሙዃን ዘጻናናዕኩሙና ኣሕዋትናን ፈተውትናን፡ ስለቲ ዘርኣኹሙና ሕውነትን ፍቅርን ሕሰም ኣይትርከቡ እናበልና ብልቢ ነመስግን ኣሎና።

ክቡር ወላዲና ካብ ግዜ ጣልያን ጀሚሩ ብዙሕ ክርኢ ዝተዓደለ ናይ ዕድመ በዓል ጸጋ’ዩ።  ኣብዚ ልዕሊ 100-ዓመት ሓሊፉ ዝኸይድ ጉዕዞ ድማ ብብዙሕ ናይ ሕይወት ተመክሮ ዝሕለፍ ከም ሙኻኑ መጠን፡ ብብዙሕ ናይ ሕይወት ፈተና ክትሓልፍ እትግደደሉ ናይ ሕይወት መስርሕ እውን እዩ።  ክቡር ኣቦና ግን ኣብ ፍርሓት እግዚኣቢሄር ዝተሰረተ ብዝነበሮ ጽኑዕ እምነት ምስ ኩሉ ፍቅርን ሰላምን ሓዲጉ እዩ ዝኸደ።

ኣቦና ካብ ንኣሽቱና  ኣቲሒዙ ደጋጊሙ ነንሓድሕድኩም ተፍቀሩ፡ ምስ ኩሉ ከኣ ተፋቀሩ፡  ፍቅሪ እንተሎ ሓጎስ ኣሎ ሓጎስ እንተሎ፡ ጥዕና ኣሎ፡ ሃብቲ ማለት ፍቅሪ’ዩ እናበለ የዕብዩና። እታ እነፍቅራ ክብርቲ ኣዴና ወይዘሮ ሓረጉ ቀሺ ዑቅባዮሃንስ ካብ ትዓርፍ 28-ዓመት  ኮይኑ። እዚ ንሓደ ሓዳሩ ዘፍቅር ኣቦ-ስድራ ብቀሊል ክስገር ዝኽእል ፈተና’ዩ ዝብሃል ኣይነበረን። እቲ ረዚን ልቦናን ትዕግስትን ዝተዓደለ ኣቦና ግና ነዚ ከም ምኽንያት ተጠቂሙ ናብ ዓለም ኣቢሉ ክጥምት ኣይደለየን። ስለዚ’ውን ንእግዚኣቢሄርን ንኪዳኑን እሙን ኮይኑ ምድራዊ ጉዕዝኡ ፈጺምዎ።

እሞ ኣንቱም ኣጆኹም ተጻናንዑ፡ ኣቦይ ባዓታይ  ኣቦኹም ጥራይ መኣስ ኮይኖም፡ ጽላልኩም ጥራይ መኣስ ኮይኖም፡ ንዓና’ውን ኣቦናን ጽላልናን ጽላል ዓዲ’ዮም ነይሮም፡ መንግስተ ሰማይ የዋርሶም እናበልኩም ዘጻናናዕኩሙና፡  ምጽንናዕኩም የጻናናዓና ኣሎ’ሞ ደጊምና ደጋጊምና ብልቢ ነመስግነኩም።

ስድራቤት

 
