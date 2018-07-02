Asmarino Fundraising: Because There Is So Much More to Be Done!

Eritrea: ምድማር'ዶ ወይስ ምፍዃስ?

ማንኪ፡ ክቡር ጠቅላይ ሚኒስተር፡ ምሳኹም ክንድመር ንወያነ ኣጥፉኡልና።

ዶ/ር ኣብይ፡ ክቡር ማንኪ፡ ጀመርቲ ስለ ዝኾና ገና ምድማር ኢና ዘለና። ንስኹም ግን ቀዲምኩም ኣብ ምፉዃስ (elimination) ኢኹም በጺሕኩም። ግዜ ሃቡና ከነርክብ።

 
