HRCE Welcomes the EU Parliament Resolution of 6th July 2017 on Eritrea

13 July 2017

Human Rights Concern-Eritrea (HRCE) warmly welcomes the European Parliament Resolution of 6th July 2017 on Eritrea and calls on the EU Commission and all member states to take action in accordance with all its recommendations.

In the context of the invaluable work of the UN Special Rapporteur on Eritrea and the Report of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on human rights in Eritrea, it is urgent and timely that an authoritative body like the European Parliament should make such vital and comprehensive recommendations in line with the conclusions of the reports to the UN Human Rights Council.

The references within the resolution to the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights and the need to respect the African Charter are a timely reminder that Eritrea’s human rights violations are not only a world issue but one which most acutely affects and should vitally concern all African nations.

The call of the European Parliament for the EU Commission and all 28 states to recognize the Crimes Against Humanity reported by the COI is very urgent. The mention of the UN Convention on Torture with regard to Eritrea’s maltreatment of its citizens could not be more relevant, and EU states must recognize this.

The Parliament’s call for a review and re-assessment of the Cotonou Agreement in the light of resumption of EU aid to Eritrea is most urgent. In the view of HRCE, it is vital that no EU aid reaches the Eritrean government without concrete evidence of a change in government actions with regard to human rights.



The references to Eritrea’s inhumane unlimited National Service and Eritrea’s obligations under International Labour Organization Conventions are especially apposite in the light of the tide of desperate refugees which continues to flow from Eritrea. EU states must heed the Resolution’s call for Eritrean asylum-seekers not to be returned to mortal danger in their country of birth.



HRCE congratulates the Parliament on its call to the President to forward this resolution to the EU Council, the EU Commission, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, the Council of the African Union, the East African Community, and the Secretary-General of the UN.

Elizabeth Chyrum

Director

Eritrea.facts@gmail.com

www.hrc-eritrea.org

+44 7958 005 637