Eritrea - Security Message for U.S. Citizens: Protests in Asmara

The U.S. Embassy has received reports of gunfire at several locations in Asmara due to protests. The Embassy advises U.S. citizens to avoid the downtown area where protests appear to be more prevalent. Streets in the downtown area may be closed, and police continue to maintain a significant presence.
Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations. Review personal security plans, remain aware of your surroundings, including at local events, and monitor local news for information. Maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.
