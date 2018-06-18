Asmarino Fundraising: Because There Is So Much More to Be Done!

Eritrea: Audio Book - መእተዊ -- ምስጋና ~~ ሮዛን ሰሌን ብእስጢፋኖስ ገብረሚካኤል ተሞልሶ ~~

ክቡራት ተኸታተልቲ ድምጺ ደሊና፡ ብእስጢፋኖስ ገብረሚካኤል ተሞልሶ ዝተደርሰት ህብብቲ መጽሓፍ ሮዛን ሰሌን፡ ኣብ ቀረባ ግዜ ኣብ ሬድዮ ኣዝማሪኖ ብትረኻ መልክዕ ብተኸታታሊ ክትፍኖ ክትጅምር ምዃና ክንሕብር ንፈቱ። ሮዛን ሰሌን ብዛዕባ ንፍቕርን ቃልኪዳንን ተዘንቱ ልብወለዳዊት መጽሓፍ ኮይና ሽዱሽተ ሚእትን ሓምሳን ገጻት ዝሓዘት ዓባይ መጽሓፍ’ያ። ቀጺሉ ዝቐርብ መእተውን ምስጋናን’። 

 
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS