Eritrea: Sacttism - እዋናዊ ዜናታት 26.5.2018

Sacttism - ህግደፋዊ ናይ ጥፍኣት ስነ-ሓሳብ

እዋናዊ ዜናታት


ኩቡራት ተኸታተልቲ ኣብ ቀረባ ኣብ ዝተፈላለዩ ጉዳያት ዘድሃቡ ዝተፈላለዩ ሓበሬታ ብተኸታተሊ ከምዝፍንወልኩም እንዳገለጽኩ ንሎሚ ኣብ እዋናዊ ጉዳያት ኣድሂበ ሓጸርቲ ዜናታት ኣዳሊየልኩም ኣለኹ፡፡

  • ብመሰረት ቅድሚ 3 ወርሒ ኣቢሉ ኣብ ዝተገብረ ገምጋም “ኣብ ሚዲያ ብኹሉ ሸነኻት ተሳዒርና ኢና” ዝብል መደምደምታ ስለዝነበረ ፡ ብምኽንያት 24 ግንቦት ሓያሎ ዜናዊ ጎስጓሳት ብምክያድ ኣብ ሚዲያ ዘሎ ዝሕታለ ንምብርባር ብሓፈሻ 205 ሚሊዮን ናቕፋ ብትእዛዝ ኢሳይያስ ወጻእ ተገይሩ እዩ፡፡ ብጀካ ንኮማዊ ዳሳት ካብ ህዝቢ ዝዋጻእ ገንዘብ ብቁጠባዊ ጉዳያት ህግደፍ ጥራይ ንኹለን ኣካላት መንግስትን ግንባራትን ክፍላተ ሰራዊትን ባጀት ሰሊዑ ብጎይላን ደበላን ንክሓልፍ ዝተገብረ መበል 27 ዓመት ጽንብል በዓል ናጽነት ከምቲ ዝተዓዘብኩምዎ ብዓጀውጀው ዘረባታትን ክስታት ንወጻእተኛታትን ተዛዚሙ ኣሎ፡፡ ከም ኣካል ኣብ ሚዲያ ክግበር ዝተወጠነ ቀጻሊ ጎስጓሳት፡ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ ሚዲያ ዝዋስኡ ገለ ዕሱባት ብምንዳይ ንህዝቢ ከደናግሩ ባጀቶም እውን ብኢምባሲታት ክስለዓሎም መደባት ይወጽእ ኣሎ፡፡
     
  • ጎኒ ንጎድኒ ምድላዋት ንበዓል ናጽነት ኣብ ኩለን እዝታት ኣብ ህልው ኩነታት ሃገርናን ዞባናን ዘድሃቡ ኣኼባታት ንኽካየድ መደባት ተሓንጺጹ ኣሎ፡፡ ካብ ማእከላይ ቤ/ጽ ህግደፍ ናብ ሓይልታት ዝወረደ 4 ገጻት ዘለዎ ስርኩላር ከምዘነጽሮ ኣብ እዋናዊ ኩነታት ምስ ሱዳን ዝጸንሐ ዶባዊ ወጥሪ ሕጂ እውን ከምዝተጋደደ ንሰራዊት ክሕበር፡ ሱዳንን ቀጠርን ተላፊነን ኣንጻር ኤርትራ ውዲታት ይኣልማ ምህላወን፡፡ ኣብ ጉዳይ ኢትዮጵያ ዋላ ኣንጻራዊ ምርግጋእ እንተሃለወ እታ ሃገር ናብ ዝኸፍአ ቀቢላዊ ጎንጽን ምትፍናንን ከምተምርሕ፡ ብወገን “መንግስትና” ድማ ምስ ሃገራት ከልጅን ምስርን ዘሎ ዝምድናታት ዚያዳ ብምጥንኻር ንዞባዊን ኣህጉራዊን ምርግጋእ ይጽዕር ምህላው፡ ከምኡ እውን ምስ ኣመሪካ ዘሎ ርክባት ቀስበቀስ እንዳተመሓየሸ ምኻኑ ዝገልጹ ጽሑፋት ናብ ሰራዊት ንምውራድን ንሰራሕተኛታት መንግሰቲ ብጉጅለታት ህግደፍ ኣቢሉ ንምጉስጓስ መደባት ተሓንጺጹ ኣሎ፡፡
     
  • ሉኡላዊነት ሃገር ብምጥሕስ ሃገርና መዕንደሪ ጎባልል ሃገራት ከልጅ ካብ እትኸውን እንሆ ክልተ ዓመታት ተቖጺሩ ኣሎ፡፡ ካብ ባሕሪ ኤርትራ ተበጊሶም ኣብ ልዕሊ መሬት የመን ደብዳባት ዘካይዱ ሓይልታት ኢማራት ሕጂ እውን ኣብ ልዕሊ ዕጡቋት የመን ብባሕርን ኣየርን ጽዑቕ ደብዳባት የካይዱ ኣለው፡፡ ብጀካ ኣቐዲሙ ን25 ዓመታት ሊዝ ዝተውሃበ ናይ ወጻእ ሸርፊ ኣብ ዝሓለፈ ኣዋርሕ ድማ መንግስቲ ኢማራት “ሓይሊ ባሕሪ ንምጥንኻር” ብዝብል 11 ጀላቡን መራኽብን መጢዩ ኣሎ፡፡ እዘን በቢመድረኽ ዝኣተዋ ጀላቡን መራኽብን ብሓፈሻ ክሳብ 9 ሺሕ ቶን ናይ ምጽዓን ዓቕሚ ዘለወን ከይነን ካብ 40 ክሳብ 60 ሜትሮ ንውሓት ዘለወን ስርሓት ቻይና እየን፡፡ ብመንጽር ዓረባዊ ልፍንቲ ካብ ባሕርን መሬትን ኤርትራ ዝረኸብኦ ስትራተጅካዊ ረብሓታት ክነጻጸር እንከሎ ከም ሃገር ዘውሓስናዮ ረብሓ ክረአ እንከሎ ኣዚዩ ዘሕዝን እዩ፡፡
     
  • - ሃገር ብሃገራ ናብ ፍጹም ወትሃደራዊ እዝን ቁጽጽርን ዝሸመመ ሓድሽ ውዳቤ “መኸተ ዞባታት” ብግብሪ ንኹለንትናዊ ምሕደራታት ሸምሪሩ ህዝቢ ግዳይ ዘየድሊ ቢሮክራስን ምጉብዕባዕ ወትሃደራውያን ሓለፍቲ ኮይኑ ኣሎ፡፡ ኣብ ትሕቲ ኣባጓይላ ኢሳይያስ ብምኻን ኣብ መላእ ሃገር ከም ላዕለዎት ሓለፍቲ መኸተ ዞባታት ተባሂሎም ንወትሃደራዊን ስቪላዊን ምሕደራታት ኣብ ምምራሕን ምእላይን ዝርከቡ ሓለፍቲ ብ/ጀነራል ተኸለ ክፍላይ፡ ብ/ጀነራል ሓድሽ ኤፍረም፡ ሜ/ጀነራል ሑሞድ ካሪካሪ ምኻኖም ይፍለጥ፡፡ ካብ ምምሕዳር ዓዲ ክሳብ ዞባታት ዝተዘረገሐ ሓድሽ ወትሃደራዊ ኣወዳድባ ንፖለቲካዊ፡ ወትሃደራዊ፡ ማሕበራዊን ቁጠባዊን ስርሓት ጠርኒፉ ኣብ ሓደ መቓን ብምእታው ኣብ ታሪኽ ሃገርና ተራእዩ ዘይፈልጥ ዝንቡዕ ስርዓተ ምሕደራ ሰፊኑ ኣሎ፡፡ ልዕሊ ዝኾነ እዋን ህዝቢ በመፍቶ፡ ብዘመድ፡ ብብላዕ ዕለታዊ ጉዳያቱ የሳልጥ ኣሎ፡፡ ከም ኣካል ውዳቤ መኸተ ዞባታት ኣብ ዞባ ማእከል፡ ደቡብን ዓንሰባን ኣብ ትሕቲ ብ/ጀነራል ሓድሽ ኤፍሬም ብምኻን ህዝባዊ ምምሕዳራት ከሰላስሉን ቀጻሊ ጎስጓሳት ከካይዱን ዝተመዙ ላዕለዎት ሓለፍቲ ድማ ኣብ ዞባ ደቡብ ኣዛዚ ክ/ሰ 13 ኮ/ል ጎይቶኦም ተስፋንኪኤል (ሸገግ)፡ ኣብ ዞባ ማእከል ኣዛዚ ተወርዋሪ እዚ ብ/ጀ ፍጹም ገብረህይወት (ወዲ መምህር)፡ ኣብ ዞባ ዓንሰባ ኣዛዚ ክ/ሰ 29 ኮ/ል ዘርኢት ወልደማርያም እዩ፡፡ ከም ኣካል ሓድሽ ወትሃደራዊ መኸተ ዞባታት ኣብ ትሕቲ ብ/ጀነራል ተኽለ ማንጁስ ብምኻን ንዞባ ሳዋ ክመርሕ ዝጸንሐ ብርጋዴር ጀነራል ተኽለ ልብሱ (ወዲ ልብሱ) ብሰንኪ ምስ ተኽለ ማንጁስ ሕዱር ባእሲ ናብ ምትፍናን ገጾም ስለዘምርሑ ኣብ ዝሓለፈ ቅንያት ካብ ሳዋ ተላዒሉ ኣማሓዳሪ ዞባ ስሜናዊ ቀይሕ ባሕሪ ኮይኑ ተመዚዙ ኣሎ፡፡

 

 
