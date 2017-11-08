I stand with my people.

Details by Niema Fkak on 08 November 2017 in Article Print

The day has come for all of us to speak as one voice and stand together hand in hand leaving our differences aside.

It doesn’t matter if you are a Muslim or Christian, Tigre or Tigrigna. It is time for all of us to unite and work together to achieve our common goal which is a free and democratic Eritrea.

As for me, the London demonstration has given me renewed inspiration to continue the fight against tyranny.

The demonstration also took me back to the early days of our hard won independence from Ethiopia. At that time, people told me how lucky I was. People thought I would be raised and educated in free Eritrea with absolutely nothing to fear. Little did they know 26 years later I would be here in a foreign land advocating for its freedom.