Our Tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims

As more harrowing details have emerged about the appalling events in the west London blaze, it has become clear that at least 58 people are believed to have died. Among them, a score of Eritreans. Many families continue to appeal for any information about the fate of their loved ones, five days after the fire tore through the 23-storey building.

We know this is a difficult time for the grieving, but we trust that they will gather support from friends and family around them. We have always admired our closeness in times like this, and we hope the Eritrean community in London will offer the grieving some comfort. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all during this horrible time.

We extend our condolences to all those who lost loved ones in this tragic incident. With our affection and sympathy.



